No. 8 Baylor gets pair of 20-point scorers to beat Ga Tech

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:03 PM

BIMINI, Bahamas

Kalani Brown scored 23 points and Lauren Cox had 22 to lead No. 8 Baylor to an 80-57 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas.

Baylor (5-1) never trailed after Brown scored eight points in an early 11-0 run.

The only lead for Georgia Tech (6-1) was 3-2 after Lorela Cubaj hit a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game.

After the Lady Bears had five early turnovers against the pressing Yellow Jackets, Brown started the big run by making a jumper with 7:27 left in the first quarter. By time Cox made a jumper just more than 3 minutes later, they led 13-3.

Imani Tilford led Georgia Tech with 13 points, and Elo Edeferioka has 12 before fouling out.

Kristy Wallace added 12 points for the Lady Bears, and Alexis Morris had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had won their first six games, but facing a Top 10 team provided their first significant test.

Baylor: Coach Kim Mulkey's team got to have some fun with the day off Friday, with a beach day that included snorkeling into a shipwreck, jet skis and feeding stingrays. Back on the court, they won the Junkanoo Jam title for the third time. The Lady Bears now have a few days off before the most challenging part of their non-conference schedule.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech will be home against Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night.

Baylor hosts No. 22 Kentucky (5-0) on Thursday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and three days after that the Bears play No. 14 Stanford in the Ferrell Center.

