Franklin gives Jackson State 75-73 OT win over Omaha

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:06 PM

NICEVILLE, Fla.

Chace Franklin scored 22 points, including the winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left in overtime, and Jackson State edged Omaha 75-73 on Saturday in their final game at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Franklin's basket and the Mavericks' inability to get up a final shot capped a wild game where there 11 ties, 18 lead changes and neither team led by more than six points.

Paris Collins added 21 points for the Tigers (2-4).

Zach Jackson had 22 points for Omaha (0-7) with KJ Robinson adding 13 and Daniel Norl 12, including a tying 3 with 10.1 seconds left in regulation.

Jackson had a pair of free throws and a 3 to put the Mavericks up early in overtime but from there they had three straight turnovers. Charles Taylor Jr. made a pair of free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Tigers and Collins had a steal and layup to cut the difference to one.

Omaha missed with 19 seconds left, setting up Franklin's winner.

