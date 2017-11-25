West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Sports

Spurs draws 1-1 vs West Brom in latest blow to title hopes

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:41 PM

LONDON

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes were dealt another blow on Saturday as it drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion.

It could have been worse for Spurs. Harry Kane equalized with 15 minutes to go after Salomon Rondon had given West Brom an early lead.

The Baggies were playing their first game since firing manager Tony Pulis, with his former assistant Gary Megson taking temporary charge.

Facing a side that hasn't won in 10 league matches, Tottenham was expected to recover from a stinging loss to Arsenal a week ago but Mauricio Pochettino's team lacked intensity.

Rondon gave the visitor the lead after just four minutes when he found the bottom corner, having been played through by Jake Liveremore.

With defeat looming, Kane converted Dele Alli's cross to score his 40th Spurs goal of 2017.

Tottenham now trails leader Manchester City by 10 points.

