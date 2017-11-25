Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert, left, and Manchester United's Ashley Young clash during the English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.
Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert, left, and Manchester United's Ashley Young clash during the English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. PA via AP Martin Rickett
Flexible Young inspires United to 1-0 win over Brighton

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:33 PM

MANCHESTER, England

Ashley Young was an unlikely match winner as Manchester United defeated Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The utility player, who has been employed mainly as a defender this season, saw his strike deflect in via Lewis Dunk to move United back within five points of league leader Manchester City.

United's home form is keeping it in touch with unbeaten City. It has now won its last eight league games at Old Trafford, seven of which have been this season.

Brighton, which had gone undefeated in its previous five games, gave United a stern challenge but was punished for failing to take its chances against Jose Mourinho's side.

City has a chance to re-establish an eight point lead when it plays Huddersfield on Sunday.

