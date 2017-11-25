S.S.P. Chawrasia of India lines up a putt on the 13th hole at the Hong Kong Open golf tournament in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Sports

Chawrasia leads in Hong Kong by 1 stroke

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:47 AM

HONG KONG

S.S.P. Chawrasia shot a 1-under 69 Saturday in the third round for a one-stroke lead at the Hong Kong Open.

The 39-year-old Indian is at 10-under 200 overall at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Last year's runnerup, Rafa Cabrera Bello, hit six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 10th for a 6-under 64. The Spaniard shares second with Australia's Wade Ormsby (65).

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (66) is two off the pace and tied for fourth with Sweden's Alexander Bjork (67) and Belgian Thomas Detry (66).

Former champion Justin Rose (68) is at 5 under, a shot ahead of Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) who hit five birdies and a bogey.

