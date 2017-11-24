Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, right, as he shoots in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Detroit won 99-98.
Sports

Pistons overcome 15-point deficit to beat Thunder 99-98

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:52 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-98 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook had his sixth triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. He missed a long 3-point attempt on the final possession to finish 1 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 29 from the field.

Down 10 at the half, the Pistons took their first lead on Ish Smith's jumper in the fourth and expanded it to four on Luke Kennard's only basket of the night, a 3-pointer that made it 88-84.

Oklahoma City had numerous chances, missing three shots on one possession in the final minute. The Thunder had the final possession and Westbrook's 26-footer bounced off the rim.

It was the eighth double-digit lead given up by the Thunder this season on their way to a loss.

Smith finished with 15 points.

Carmelo Anthony had 20 points for Oklahoma City, and Paul George had 16.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Boston on Monday night.

Thunder: At Dallas on Saturday night.

