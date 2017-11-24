Sports

No. 23 Missouri women rout Coppin St. 73-50 in Cal Classic

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:38 PM

BERKELEY, Calif.

Sophie Cunningham scored 15 points, Cierra Porter added 12 and No. 23 Missouri rolled to a 73-50 victory over Coppin State on Friday night in the Cal Classic.

Cunningham was 4 of 7 from the field and made all five of her free-throw attempts. Porter was 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Jordan Frericks chipped in nine points for Missouri (4-1).

Genesis Lucas scored 19 points to lead Coppin State (1-4). Maraiyah Smith had 15 points and Chance Graham finished with 12. The rest of the team combined for 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

Missouri never trailed, and had a double-digit, first-quarter lead that lasted the rest of the way. The Tigers had ten players score and outrebounded Coppin State 45-25.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

