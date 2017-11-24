Wright St. smothers Garndner-Webb in 67-47 win

Sports

DAYTON, Ohio

Grant Benzinger scored 18 points and Mark Hughes finished with 12 and Wright State beat Gardner-Webb 67-47 Friday night in a Wright State Tournament game played at the Nutter Center.

Jaylon Hall made a 3-pointer with 7:50 left before halftime to give Wright State a 20-18 lead and the Raiders never trailed again. Tye Wilburn's layup with 20 seconds before intermission capped a 14-6 run.

David Efianayi made a pair of free throws, Jaheam Cornwall had a layup and a jumper, and the Bulldogs closed to 38-35 with 14 minutes left. Wright State then reeled off eight-straight points and was never threatened again. Wright State had a 39-27 rebounding advantage and collected 10 steals.

The Bulldogs scored just nine points in the final 10 minutes. Liam O'Reilly led Gardner-Webb (2-4) with 16 points and Efianayi scored 12. The Bulldogs committed 28 fouls, turned it over 22 times and shot 15 for 51 (29.4 percent) from the field.

