Sports

November 23, 2017 8:36 PM

DeJesus, Fall lead UCF past Nebraska 68-59

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Ceasar DeJesus scored 15 points, 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Central Florida downed Nebraska 68-59 in a first-round game Thursday at the Advocare Invitational.

UCF (4-0) is off to its best start since 2010-11

James Palmer Jr. had 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Nebraska (3-2).

Palmer's strong second half helped Nebraska, which trailed by 18 early on, get within 53-47 with 3:15 to play but the Cornhuskers could get no closer than six the rest of the way.

DeJesus scored 10 and Fall had nine, including a slam that came off a nifty move into the paint, as UCF went ahead 36-20 at the half.

Fall departed with 4½ minutes left after landing awkwardly on his leg after trying to block a shot. He was able to return in the final minute before intermission.

Fall got his lone second-half basket with 1:15 remaining, a slam that made it 60-51

The Knights held a 26-6 scoring advantage in the paint during the opening 20 minutes over Nebraska, which shot 25 percent (7 for 28). UCF's margin in the paint for the game wound up 36-20.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: Fall is one of 40 tallest living persons in the world and the tallest player in NCAA Division I. His shoe size is 22 and has a wingspan of 8 feet, 4 inches.

Nebraska: Both losses have come against teams in the Advocare Invitational. The Cornhuskers lost to semifinalist St. John's 79-56 on Nov. 6.

UP NEXT

UCF: Will play in the semifinals Friday night.

Nebraska: Enters consolation-round play Friday night.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Pause
Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:41

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:35

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving 1:02

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View more video

Sports