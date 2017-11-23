Sports

UC Riverside beats Western New Mexico 75-57

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:18 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Alex Larsson scored 14 points, DJ Sylvester added 12 with eight rebounds and UC Riverside beat Div. II Western New Mexico 75-57 on Wednesday night.

Chance Murray scored 14 points with five assists and three steals for the Highlanders (2-2), who shot 43.1 percent from the floor (28 of 65) to the Mustangs' 30.2 percent (19 of 63).

Western New Mexico closed to 35-30 on Haneef Vaughnwilson's free throw early in the second half, but UC Riverside scored 11 straight while the Mustangs went scoreless for nearly four minutes. Murray scored six points amid an 11-3 run for a 55-38 lead with 8:44 left to play. The Mustangs closed to 63-53 on Latrell Spivey's 3-point play, but got no closer.

Davis Wade's jumper put the Mustangs up 14-3, but Sylvester's 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run and the Highlanders led 33-26 at halftime after Ryker Pierce's layup.

Jon-Reese Woodson scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for the Mustangs (1-5), who compete in the Lone Star Conference.

