Mississippi St. beats Stephen F. Austin behind Carter

November 22, 2017 10:52 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Tyson Carter poured in a career-high 25 points on Wednesday to lead Mississippi State to an 80-75 win over previously unbeaten Stephen F. Austin at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs made all eight of their free throws in the final minute to secure the win. Mississippi State moved to 4-0 for the first time since starting off 5-0 in 2014-15.

Quinndary Weatherspoon added a season-high 20 points for the Bulldogs while his brother, Nick Weatherspoon, had a career-high 15 points. Aric Holman also finished in double digits for Mississippi State with 10 points.

Shannon Bogues had 20 to lead Stephen F. Austin (4-1) and TJ Holyfield had 19. Ivan Canete and Leon Gilmore III also finished in double digits for the Lumberjacks with 15 and 12 points respectively.

The first half featured five ties and five lead changes in the first ten minutes before Stephen F. Austin gained control. The Lumberjacks took an 18-15 lead after Bogues' 3-pointer and built the lead to as many as eight before halftime. Stephen F. Austin shot 41.6 percent in the half and led 40-32 lead at the break.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had trouble hanging onto the basketball and had 11 turnovers. Free throws kept the Bulldogs close, however, as they shot 15 of 20.

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks are now 3 -26 all-time against Southeastern Conference opponents. The only three wins came against Texas A&M before the Aggies joined the SEC.

Mississippi State: Sophomore Lamar Peters missed Wednesday's game due to a violation of team rules. Mississippi State struggled in the first half with 11 turnovers with the absence of their point guard.

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin returns home Sunday and will host Florida A&M.

Mississippi State continues a seven-game home stand on Sunday hosting Jacksonville State.

