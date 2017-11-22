Swoope, Dawkins lead Elon past Radford 77-74

Sports

ELON, N.C.

Dainan Swoope scored 24 points and grabbed seven boards and Brian Dawkins added 21 points including a layup with under a minute to play that made the difference as Elon edged Radford 77-74 on Wednesday night.

Radford's Justin Cousin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 74-all with 1:44 to play but Dawkins followed with a layup for the lead and Dmitri Thompson made a free throw with 14 seconds to go for the final score.

The Phoenix (4-3) led throughout the first half, sinking 10 3-pointers to help build a 40-33 advantage at the break.

Radford closed the gap in the second half to lead briefly, 64-63, with 7:46 to play but Swoope answered with eight points including a pair of 3-pointers to get Elon back on top 71-66 with 5:17 remaining.

Cousin and Donald Hicks finished with 15 points apiece for the Highlanders (2-2).

