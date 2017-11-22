Sports

Nichols hits 5 3s, Albany eases by Dartmouth 91-73

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:21 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

HANOVER, N.H.

David Nichols made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, two other Albany players had 18 and the Great Danes beat Dartmouth 91-73 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

It's Albany's first 5-0 start since the 1985-86 season.

Albany closed out the first half on a 26-10 spurt for a 50-34 lead and went on a 16-4 second-half run, including 10 straight, to make it 84-65. The Big Green only made two field goals in the final eight minutes.

Travis Charles made 8 of 13 shots for 18 points and Joe Cremo was 6 of 10 for 18 to help Albany. Ahmad Clark made all four of his free throws and scored 13 points as the Great Danes went 15 of 16 at the stripe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miles Wright led Dartmouth (1-2) with 21 points. Brendan Barry made four of the Big Green's eight 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video