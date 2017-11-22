Sports

Thome leads No. 25 Michigan women over Oakland 78-69

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:44 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Hallie Thome scored 29 points, Katelynn Flaherty added 26 and No. 25 Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 78-69 victory over Oakland on Wednesday night.

Thome was 10-of-14 shooting from the field and made 9 of 12 free throws. Flaherty was 8 of 17 from the floor with three 3-pointers. Deja Church added 11 points and Hailey Brown chipped in 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Michigan (3-1).

Sha'Keya Graves had 19 points to lead Oakland (2-3). Cierra Bond hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Taylor Gleason added 12.

The Grizzlies led 46-45 late in the third quarter. The Wolverines answered with an 11-3 spurt that spanned the third and fourth quarters to take a 56-49 lead. Brown and Thome each made four free throws, and Flaherty added a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oakland pulled to 63-60 with about six minutes left but didn't get closer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video