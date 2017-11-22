Sports

Michigan beats VCU 68-60 for fifth in Maui

AP Basketball Writer

November 22, 2017 07:41 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAHAINA, Hawaii

Moritz Wagner scored six points during Michigan's closing 11-0 run, helping the Wolverines beat VCU 68-60 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Maui Invitational.

The Rams and Wolverines already had one tight game in Maui and they were in close duel for fifth after a series of runs by both teams.

Michigan (5-1) had the final one, keyed by Wagner's three-point play with 1:11 left and 3-pointer from the wing with 13 seconds remaining.

Duncan Robinson led the Wolverines with 18 points, and Wagner finished with 12 and nine rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Khris Lane led VCU (3-3) with 13 points. De'Riante Jenkins and Mike'l Simms added 12 each.

VCU was unable to make plays down the stretch in an opening loss to Marquette before bouncing back with a lopsided victory over Cal.

Like the Rams, the Wolverines felt like they let a victory slip through their grasp in its first-game loss to LSU and followed with a runaway victory over Division II Chaminade.

VCU and Michigan had a tight game, neither team able to gain much separation in the first half. Michigan led 36-30 behind Robinson's 10 points.

The Wolverines were able to stretch the lead to 10 with a 7-0 run early in the second half.

Then VCU's press started giving Michigan problems; not always resulting in turnovers, just disrupting its offensive flow. The Rams held the Wolverines scoreless for nearly five minutes and used a 13-2 run to go up 53-49.

Michigan took its turn to go running, scoring eight straight points to go up 57-53, but VCU scored seven straight, only to allow the Wolverines to answer with one final push.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan showed some determination in its final game in Maui, leaving paradise a respectable 2-1.

VCU failed to make the plays down the stretch for the second time in three games, leaving Maui 1-2.

UP NEXT

Michigan hosts UC Riverside on Sunday.

VCU hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video