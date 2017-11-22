Sports

McNeese beats Champion Baptist College 85-48

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAKE CHARLES, La.

LaBarrius Hill scored seven of his 12 points in the first half and McNeese rolled to an 85-48 victory over Champion Baptist College on Wednesday.

Hill made all four of his field-goal attempts and was 4 of 5 from the line. Kalob Ledoux and James Harvey each added 10 points for the Cowboys (2-3), who shot 51 percent from the floor and had all 14 players score. Quatarrius Wilson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in six points.

Cody Conner scored 24 points on 10-of-28 shooting and had eight rebounds to lead Champion Baptist College.

The Cowboys opened the game on a 15-0 run. Hill had four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and made a dunk during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McNeese had a 30-point lead with 6:31 remaining. The Cowboys outrebounded Champion Baptist College 51-27, but committed 25 turnovers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video