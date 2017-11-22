Sports

Minnesota, football coach agree to contract extension

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:38 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a contract extension that keeps Fleck in Minnesota through 2023.

Fleck has been the Gophers head coach for less than a year after he signed a five-year, $18 million contract in January. The 36-year-old coach has five wins so far this season. Fleck was hired by Minnesota after spending four years as the head coach at Western Michigan, where he was 30-22 overall and 21-11 in the Mid-American Conference.

He replaced Tracy Claeys who was fired after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Fleck's contract extension needs approval from the Board of Regents, which meets in December.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video