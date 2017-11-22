Gionta trades NHL for shot at representing US at Olympics

FILE- This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gionta carrying the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. For someone once constantly reminded of being too small to have an NHL future, Gionta is enjoying a few last laughs entering the twilight of his career. At 38, the 5-foot-7, 180-pound forward has no regrets with the decision he made last summer to put family and flag first to forego a chance at playing a 17th NHL season. Rejecting at least one contract offer in July because it would've meant relocating his wife and three children, Gionta chose to pursue an opportunity to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February. Paul Vernon, File AP Photo