Johnson leads N. Colorado past NAIA Northern New Mexico

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:16 AM

GREELEY, Colo.

Anthony Johnson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Jordan Davis scored 14 with four assists and four blocks to help Northern Colorado beat NAIA Northern New Mexico 97-62 on Tuesday night.

Andre Spight added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Northern Colorado (2-2).

Tanner Morgan's 3-pointer made it 8-7 and the Bears never again trailed. Walid Aly's layup pulled Northern New Mexico within one point with five minutes left in the first half, but Northern Colorado used a 14-2 run that spanned halftime to make it 40-27 early in the second half and the Eagles trailed by double figures thereon.

Bryce Simmons scored 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting to lead Northern New Mexico. The Eagles made just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and shot 47.1 percent (8 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Northern Colorado set season highs for points, field goals made (32), field goal attempts (76), 3-pointers made (11), rebounds (49), assists (16) and steals (12).

