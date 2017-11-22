Foster scores 18, USF has hot start to top Sonoma St 78-55

Sports

Chase Foster scored 18 points and San Francisco used an early 25-0 run to cruise to 78-55 over Sonoma State on Tuesday night.

The game, an exhibition for the Division-II Seawolves, was scheduled last year but was designated as a Fire Relief Game. Sonoma State head coach Pat Fuscaldo is the husband of USF women's head coach Molly Goodenbour and the two live in Sonoma but they were not among those who lost everything to the devastating fires in early October

Both teams missed their first two shots before Foster hit a 3 for USF and Noah Everly matched that for Sonoma State. However, the Dons went on to make five straight and 16 of 20 (7:29) while the Seawolves missed 13 in a row. USF led 28-3 before Sonoma's second basket at the 10:44 mark and pushed the lead to 29 before cooling off to lead 45-19 at the half. Both teams put up 34 shots but the Dons had 11 more makes than the Seawolves' seven.

Erik Poulsen added 14 points for the Dons (3-1). Foster made 7 of 11 shots, 4 of 6 behind the arc.

Jackson Gion had 12 points for the Seawolves.

