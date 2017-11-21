Sports

Heidegger scores 27; UC Santa Barbara beats Montana 80-73

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:45 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MALIBU, Calif.

Max Heidegger scored 27 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 80-73 victory over Montana on Tuesday night in the Progressive Legends Classic championship.

Heidegger was 7 of 14 from the field and 13-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line. Leland King II added 20 points for UC Santa Barbara (3-2). Jalen Canty had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 20 points to lead Montana (3-2).

The Gauchos started on a 25-9 run and led 38-27 at halftime. Montana answered in the second half with a 21-8 run and led 48-46 with 13 minutes to play. Rorie scored five points during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Canty scored eight points and Heidegger added seven during a 15-0 surge, and the Gauchos regained the lead, 59-48. The Grizzlies cut the deficit to four points, 72-68, with three minutes to play but didn't get closer.

The four-team tournament started Monday night. Montana beat Oral Roberts and UCSB defeated Pepperdine in the openers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video