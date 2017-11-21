Sports

Walker leads Valparaiso to 5th straight win, beating Samford

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Tevonn Walker had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Valparaiso remained undefeated, fighting off Samford for an 88-67 win on Tuesday night.

Joe Burton hit 7 of 8 field goals to finish with 16 points and Markus Golder added 11 with six rebounds for Valparaiso (5-0).

Justin Coleman led Samford (1-4) with 18 points.

The Crusaders were ahead 39-36 at the break. Coleman drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Bulldogs took a 44-43 lead when Demetrius Denzel-Dyson drove for a layup with 16:53 remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Golder took control for Valparaiso when he slammed home two straight dunks that started a 9-0 run to go ahead 49-48 at the 14:42 mark and the Crusaders never trailed again. The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance until Mileek McMillan and Walker hit back-to-back treys for a 66-57 lead with 7:33 left and the Crusaders cruised home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video