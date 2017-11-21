Sports

C. Connecticut defeats Coppin St. 74-71 in OT

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:23 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.

Tyler Kohl scored 19 points— six in overtime — and had 10 rebounds and Central Connecticut State beat winless Coppin State74-71 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Central Connecticut (2-3) made 6 of 9 free throws in extra session, and a pair from Kohl with 50 seconds left in overtime put them on top 72-71. Austin Nehls added two more free throws and Coppin State's Tre' Thomas missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left. At the end of regulation, Karonn Davis made a layup for the Eagles with six seconds to go before Nehls missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Coppin State(0-6) led 31-26 at halftime and went on a 10-3 run when Davis made a 3-pointer, converted a 3-point play off a layup and Thomas added a layup within the first two minutes of the second half. Joel Boyce's layup with 15:12 left put Coppin State up by 12. Mustafa Jones' dunk with 2:56 left gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the second half at 59-58.

Joe Hugley scored 15 points, Deion Bute, 14 and Jones 10 with nine rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Davis led the Eagles with 14 points and Keandre Fair finished with 11 on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

