Gandia-Rosa has perfect night, North Florida wins 101-77

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa had a perfect night shooting as he totaled 19 points to lead North Florida to its first win of the season, dominating NAIA Edward Waters 101-77 on Tuesday night.

Gandia-Rose made all four 3-point attempts to finish 7-of-7 shooting from the floor and made his only free throw attempt.

The Ospreys (1-6) started knocking down treys early as J.T. Escobar opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, Gandia-Rosa had his first before Escobar hit two more treys as North Florida nailed 20 of 34 (59 percent) from distance to tie a school record for 3-pointers made in a game. The Ospreys had 12 from distance in the first half as they took a 54-34 halftime lead.

Escobar hit 5 of 8 from beyond the arc for 15 points and Osborn Blount nailed 4 of 5 from distance for 14. Garrett Sams added 12 points and Noah Horchler chipped in 10.

Omar Banaga led Edward Waters with 19 points.

