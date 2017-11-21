Soph standouts on D mark strength for Minnesota's future

FILE- This Sept. 9, 2017, file photo shows Oregon State running back Ryan Nall, right, fumbling the ball after taking a hit from Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Corvallis, Ore. Near the end of a rough season for Minnesota, there's a strength for the future in a core of sophomore defensive players who are all natives of the state and already playing key roles. Barber, Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin are also the best of friends. Timothy J. Gonzalez, File AP Photo