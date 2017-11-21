Sports

Air Force holds off Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 57-47 win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Ryan Manning scored 20 points, Trevor Lyons added 11 and Air Force pulled away in the second half for a 57-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Clinging to a one-point lead midway through the second half, Air Force (3-0) broke away with an 11-0 run sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sid Tomes to make it 50-38 with under five minutes to play.

Charles Jackson got a pair of free throws for UAPB to trim the gap to 53-47 with 20 seconds left but the Golden Lions missed two 3-pointers down the stretch as Air Force sealed the win from the line.

Air Force shot just 30 percent from the field but dominated on defense, controlling the boards 43-29 and getting 21 of its 27 free throws to UAPB's 4 for 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martaveous McKnight led UAPB with 15 points and Jackson finished with 11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video