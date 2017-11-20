Sports

Holmes scores 24; South Carolina Upstate beats Paine 79-59

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:21 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Deion Holmes scored 24 points to lead South Carolina Upstate to a 79-59 victory over Division II Paine on Monday night.

Holmes shot 9 of 18 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Mike Cunningham added 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (2-3). Ramel Thompkins, who scored a career-high 26 points in a 10-point loss to Charleston Southern on Saturday, had just 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Babe Murphy scored 17 points to lead Paine. Phillip Garner added 15 points.

Thompkins, Cunningham and Jure Span each hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Spartans a double-digit lead midway through the first half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murphy scored five points, and Cameron Gaines and Deshawndric Nelms each made a jump shot during a 9-3 spurt to pull Paine to 49-39 with 13 minutes to play but the Lions didn't get closer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video