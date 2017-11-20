Nichols scores 19, Albany beats Oneonta 102-77

Sports

ALBANY, N.Y.

David Nichols had 19 points, on 9-of-15 shooting, five assists and two steals to lead six Albany players in double figures and the Great Danes beat Division III Oneonta 102-77 on Monday night.

Costa Anderson had 17 points and Ahmad Clark scored 16, including three 3-pointers, for Albany (4-0), which is off to its best start since moving to Division I prior to the 1999-2000 season. Joe Cremo added 13 points, while Travis Charles and Alex Foster scored 11 apiece.

Anderson hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play during a 17-3 run that made it 35-19 with under four minutes left in the first half and the Great Danes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Dwayne Freeman had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Matthew Boyd added 13 points and six assists for Oneonta.

Albany shot 51 percent from the field, scored 23 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds and outscored Oneonta 52-24 in the paint.

