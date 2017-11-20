Riley Reiff has been a bulwark at left tackle for Vikings

FILE- Tis Oct. 22, 2017, file photo shows Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff getting set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Minneapolis. There's no change for the Minnesota Vikings this season that has made more of an impact than the addition of left tackle Reiff. The Vikings visit Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, with Reiff headed to face his old team the Lions. Jim Mone. File AP Photo