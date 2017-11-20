The Latest: Reno doctor gets 10 years in 'pill mill' death

The Latest on sentencing of a Nevada doctor who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in an illegal "pill mill" painkiller distribution case (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
A northern Nevada doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges in a "pill mill" illegal painkiller death case.
Dr. Robert Rand said during sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court in Reno that he was sorry for what he called the terrible harm he caused to the family of Michael Yenick.
Never miss a local story.
But Edward Yenick, the father of the 33-year-old former University of Nevada football player who died in 2015, rejected the apology.
He branded Rand a "monster with a stethoscope."
Judge Miranda Du ran an eight-year sentence for the drug charge concurrently with Rand's manslaughter sentence and said Rand will serve another three years after prison on supervised release.
The judge also fined Rand $25,000 and ordered him to pay $12,000 in funeral expenses to the Yenick family.
____
1:45 p.m.
A lawyer is fighting to limit prison time for a Reno doctor who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug conspiracy charges in a "pill mill" illegal painkiller ring.
Dr. Robert Rand's lawyer said in U.S. District Court on Monday that Rand expected a prison term of less than seven years when he admitted guilt in the opioid overdose death of a Reno man in 2015.
But a federal prosecutor told Judge Miranda Du that Rand should get significantly more time because he has failed to accept full responsibility and show proper remorse.
Prosecutor James Keller says Rand illegally prescribed hundreds of thousands of doses of oxycodone and other opioids.
Defense attorney John Ohlson says Rand won't take the witness stand but plans to make a statement at the close of the hearing, which is expected to last all day.
Comments