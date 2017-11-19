Sports

Nuggets' Malone, Jokic tossed after confronting ref on court

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:35 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone and star Nikola Jokic have been ejected after Malone stepped onto the court during play to confront referee Rodney Mott about a no-call.

Mott also called a technical foul on Denver guard Jamal Murray moments later in the second quarter after another no-call in the Nuggets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Jokic and two Lakers defenders made contact while the big man grabbed a rebound and missed two close shots at the basket. While the teams headed upcourt, Malone took two big steps onto the court and blocked the path of Mott, who swiftly ejected him.

Jokic joined in the argument, and Mott ejected him at the same time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lakers jumped to a 59-36 lead on Denver in the second quarter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video