McMurray has 23, Drake tops Drexel 90-88 in 2OT

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:53 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

De'Antae McMurray scored 23 points, including the winning jumper with 15 seconds left, Drexel turned the ball over on its final two possessions and Drake held on for a 90-88 win in double overtime in the third place game of the relocated Paradise Jam on Sunday.

Tramaine Isabell, who scored 32 for Drexel, was called for traveling after McMurray's basket. McMurray then missed a pair of free throws with five seconds left, but he made up for it with a steal before the Dragons got off a final shot.

McMurray had a 3-point play in the middle of a 7-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 88-85 with 47 seconds left. But Sammy Mojica, who opened the second overtime with a 3, hit one at 41 seconds to tie the game.

Nick McGlynn had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Graham Wood had 13 points as six players scored in double figures for Drake (3-1).

Kurk Lee had 21 points for Drexel (2-3) and Austin Williams had 14 rebounds.

The tournament was moved from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to the Vines Center in Lynchburg due to damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

