Tennessee Tech fires coach Marcus Satterfield after 2 years

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:35 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Tech has fired coach Marcus Satterfield effective immediately after a 6-16 record over two seasons.

School officials announced the move Sunday.

Tennessee Tech plans a national search and named associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tyree Foreman as acting head coach.

The 12th head coach in the program's history, Satterfield went 5-6 last season in his first year. But he was put on leave earlier this year before being reinstated in April. The Golden Eagles went 1-10 overall and finished last in the Ohio Valley Conference with a season-ending 24-0 loss to UT Martin on Saturday.

