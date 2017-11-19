Sports

Penny's 429 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs help SDSU beat Nevada

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:12 AM

SAN DIEGO

Rashaad Penny had a San Diego State-record 429 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns to help San Diego State beat Nevada 42-23 on Saturday night.

Penny finished with 24 carries for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, 201 yards and two scores on three returns (two kickoff and one punt) and added one reception for six yards.

After Ty Gangi hit Brendan O'Leary-Orange for a 48-yard touchdown to give Nevada (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) a 10-0 lead, Penny scored on a 23-yard run. The Wolfpack then went three-and-out and Penny returned the ensuing punt 70 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-10 late in the first quarter. It was the first time Penny lined up as the punt returner in his career.

O'Leary-Orange's 7-yard TD catch put Nevada back in front early in the second, but Christian Chapman hit Mikah Holder for a 5-yard touchdown just before halftime and Juwan Washington's 1-yard scoring run gave San Diego State (9-2, 5-2) a 28-17 lead early in the third quarter. Gangi capped a 12-play, 89-yard drive with a 2-yard pass to O'Leary-Orange, but Penny took the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and added a 67-yard TD run in the fourth.

Gangi was 33-of-54 passing for 414 yards for the Wolfpack. O'Leary-Orange had 11 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns — all career highs. It was the most receiving yards by a Nevada player since Trevor Insley had 212 against Oregon in 1999.

