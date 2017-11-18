Sports

Sackett FG puts UT San Antonio up over Marshall 9-7

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:41 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Jared Sackett kicked three field goals, including one in the final seconds for the win as UT San Antonio edged Marshall 9-7 on Saturday night.

Sackett's winning field goal came as the Roadrunners (6-4, 3-4 Conference USA) trailed 7-6 with two seconds on the clock. Sackett nailed it from 40 yards, giving his team the victory.

The Roadrunners end their season at Louisiana Tech next Saturday and Marshall does the same hosting Southern Mississippi.

Sacket kicked two field goals in the first half, both from 24 yards, to give the Roadrunners a 6-0 lead at halftime. After a scoreless third, Marshall upped the ante late in the fourth with a 20-yard scoring pass from Chase Litton to Hyleck Foster and UTSA trailed 7-6 with 1:31 to play.

Litton threw for 189 yards and the only touchdown of the game for the Thundering Herd (7-4, 4-3).

