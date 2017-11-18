Sports

SMU coasts to 72-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:34 PM

DALLAS

Ben Emelogu II and Everett Ray got their first career double-doubles to help propel SMU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a 72-37 win Saturday.

Shake Milton sank four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Jimmy Whitt added 12 points and six assists for SMU (4-0), which extended its home win streak to 26 games, the third longest active streak in the NCAA.

The Mustangs hit 51 percent of their 49 shots from the field, dominated the boards 43-20 and held UAPB (0-4) to the fewest points it's scored in a game since a 64-37 loss to Texas A&M in 2007.

Emelogu scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds and Ray had 12 points and 10 boards.

Charles Jackson led UAPB with 19 points with 7-for-15 shooting and was the only Golden Lion to reach double figures.

