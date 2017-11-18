Sports

Thomson with 4 TDs, Sacramento St. holds off UC Davis 52-47

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:18 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Kevin Thomson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half, and Sacramento State held off a late UC Davis rally for a 52-47 victory on Saturday.

Thomson had scoring throws of 22, 25 and 53 yards, and his 8-yard TD run just before halftime gave Sacramento State (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) a 38-14 lead.

Elijah Dotson and Joseph Ajeigbe had short runs into the end zone to stretch Sacramento State's lead to 52-21.

Justin Williams ran for a 19-yard touchdown, and Keelan Doss added a 42-yard score for UC Davis (5-6, 3-5) to end the third quarter. Tehran Thomas scored from 5-yards out and Jake Maier tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Preece and the Aggies pulled to 52-47 with 3:35 remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Aggies got the ball back with 3:13 left, but couldn't convert on fourth-and-6.

Thomson threw for 276 yards. Maier was 31-of-53 passing for 325 yards with two touchdown passes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video