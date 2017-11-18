Sports

S. Alabama beats cold-shooting Maine 68-46

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:14 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Josh Ajayi scored 18 points, Rodrick Sikes scored 15 and Trhae Mitchell scored 11 and South Alabama beat winless Maine 68-46 on Saturday night.

Mitchell also registered seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and no turnovers. Jordan Andrews added 10 points for South Alabama (2-2) which was 27-of-60 shooting and delivered 14 assists on those 27 shots.

Sikes made a 3 three minutes before halftime to put the Jaguars up 29-24. Trae Bryant made a pair of free throws for the Black Bears with 2:43 before the break and Maine didn't score the rest of the half. Ajayi made a layup, Andrews made a pair of free throws and Sikes added another 3-pointer for a 36-26 lead. The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.

Aaron Calixte led Maine (0-3) with 13 points and Bryant finished with 10 as the Black Bears made 17 baskets (52 attempts) and committed 15 turnovers.

