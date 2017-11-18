Sports

CS Fullerton beats NCCAA's Bethesda 77-35

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:01 PM

FULLERTON, Calif.

Arkim Robertson, Khalil Ahmad and Dwight Ramos scored 12 points apiece as CS Fullerton picked up an easy win, beating Bethesda of the NCCAA 77-35 on Saturday afternoon.

Austen Awosika added 10 points and led the Titans (1-2) with nine rebounds. The team averaged 40 percent shooting from the field — compared to 19 percent for Bethesda — and had a 58-34 rebounding edge.

The Titans' bench saw considerable play, beginning in the first half, and early cold shooting by the team warmed enough for them to run up a 33-14 advantage at the break.

A Ramos jumper capped a 9-0 surge early in the second half and the Titans led 56-22 with 11:56 to play.

Jordan Lopez led the Flames with 13 points. Khalfani Williams added 12 points and had four rebounds. The Bethesda team took 25 shots from 3-point range, making just one of them.

