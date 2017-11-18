Sports

Akron downs UT Martin 76-59 on Utomi's career night

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:01 PM

AKRON, Ohio

Daniel Utomi scored 32 points with seven 3-pointers, both career highs, and Akron made 15 of 31 3-pointers in downing UT Martin 76-59 on Saturday night.

Malcolm Duvivier scored 17 points with a career-high five 3s and the Zips (2-0) never trailed.

Jimond Ivey hit a jumper for Akron's largest lead, 63-47, with 8:52 to play. Matthew Butler's layup narrowed UT Martin's deficit to 68-57, but Utomi hit another 3-pointer, then another with 1:38 to play.

Malcolm Duvivier opened with a 3-pointer and the Zips led 34-28 at halftime behind Utomi's 10 points after outshooting the Skyhawks 43.5 percent to 35.7 percent from the floor.

The Skyhawks (1-3) outscored the Zips 30-14 in the paint but shot 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Butler and Fatodd Lewis scored 18 apiece for UT Martin.

