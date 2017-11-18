Sports

Jackson State upsets SWAC East champion Alcorn State, 7-3

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017

JACKSON, Miss.

Terrell Kennedy ran 69 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the second quarter as Jackson State upset Southwestern Conference East Division champion Alcorn State, 7-3 in the regular season finale Saturday.

Alcorn State, which clinched the division title last week, had a streak of 11 straight victories over division rivals going into the contest. The Braves are already assured of a berth in a fourth-straight SWAC Championship Game, where they will face either Grambling or Southern.

Alcorn State coach Fred McNair referred to the road game as a "pit stop" on its way to Houston and the championship game December 2.

Jackson State started the season 0-7, but now have won three of its last four games and assured the Tigers of hometown bragging rights.

Alcorn State came into the game looking to pad its offensive numbers. Running back De'Lance Turner needed 107 yards to break the single-season record and Norlando Veals came into the game as the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week after pulling in 253 receiving yards and three touchdown passes last week.

The Braves came in leading the SWAC in scoring with an average of 33.7 points per game. Jackson State limited them to just a 19-yard first-quarter field goal.

Alcorn State's Leishaun Ealey blocked Christian Jacquemin's 47-yard field goal attempt to end the first half.

