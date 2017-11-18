Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis
Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis 13) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Dylan Collie
Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis 13) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Dylan Collie

Sports

Utah State bowl eligible after 38-0 win over Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOGAN, Utah

Jordan Love passed for a score and ran for another, Gerold Bright and LaJuan Hunt each had scoring runs, and Utah State beat Hawaii 38-0 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven years.

Freshman quarterback Kent Myers also threw a TD pass for the Aggies (6-5, 4-3 Mountain West), whose defense forced a goal-line fumble and five punts and stopped the Rainbow Warriors four times on downs.

Bright scored on a 60-yard run on Utah State's second possession and Love hit Ron'quavion Tarver on a 10-yard scoring pass on the third. Myers connected with Braelon Roberts on a 49-yard scoring strike for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Hunt scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 111 yards on 13 carries. Love, 9-of-14 passing for 113 yards and an interception, lost a shoe on his 15-yard TD run in the third, and Dominik Eberle added a 20-yard field goal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Diocemy Saint Juste gained 122 yards on 28 carries for his 3,000th career rushing yard for Hawaii (3-8, 1-7). Dru Brown, 16 of 29 for 128 yards passing, threw for his 5,000th career yard.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video