Sports

Smith leads Louisiana Tech to 41-21 season-ending victory

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:43 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

J'Mar Smith accounted for four touchdowns — passing for two and rushing for two — as Louisiana Tech built a huge halftime lead and defeated winless UTEP 41-21 on Saturday.

Smith passed for 203 yards with scoring passes to Teddy Veal and Boston Scott. He also rushed 49 yards on eight carries.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA) opened the scoring near the end of the first quarter with a 23-yard pass from Smith to Scott. Louisiana Tech went on to a 28-0 halftime lead after Jaqwis Dancy tore off on a 54-yard run, DaMarion King returned an interception 71 yards and Smith added a 10-yard run.

Louisiana Tech rushed for a season-high 343 yards with Dancy gaining a career-high 135 yards, and Scott, 134.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smith didn't throw an interception for the fourth-straight game. King's pick six was his first and one of three takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Metz passed for 202 yards with two touchdowns and freshman Joshua Fields ran for a career-high 137 yards for UTEP (0-11, 0-7).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video