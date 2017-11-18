Saturday's best

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier
—Malik Rosier, Miami, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the No. 2 Hurricanes pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28.

—Byron Pringle, Kansas State, caught three TD passes and returned a kickoff for another score to help the Wildcats stun No. 10 Oklahoma State 45-40.

—Gardner Minshew, East Carolina, threw for a career-high 444 yards and four TDs as the Pirates handled Cincinnati 48-20.

—Nick Chubb, Georgia, rushed for 151 and two TDs to help the No. 7 Bulldogs wear down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory.

—McKenzie Milton, Central Florida, threw four TD passes and ran for a score in a 45-19 victory over Temple.

—Jalen Hurts, Alabama, passed for 180 yards and three TDs in a little more than a quarter, and the No. 1 Crimson Tide beat FCS team Mercer 56-0.

—Jared Gerbino, Dartmouth, ran for a career-high 202 yards and four TDs, including the clinching score with no time left, in a 54-44 win over Princeton.

—Kelsey Douglas, Southern Mississippi, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 66-21 win over Charlotte.

—Nathan Elliott, North Carolina, threw four first-half TD passes as the Tar Heels cruised past Western Carolina 65-10.

—Ryan Fulse, Wagner, ran for 192 yards and three TDs in a 28-15 win over Sacred Heart.

—Xavier Goodall, Richmond, ran for 180 yards and two scores to give the Spiders a 27-20 victory over William & Mary.

HURRICANE RALLY

The undefeated season was slipping away, and so was any realistic chance Miami had of getting into the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.

That is, until seven seconds changed everything.

Just like that, a 14-point deficit was gone — and perfection remains within the Hurricanes' reach.

Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.

BADGERS BEATDOWN

Alex Hornibrook changed the conversation with one clutch throw.

No. 5 Wisconsin is still undefeated in large part after its even-keeled quarterback shook off another groan-inducing interception.

Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in the third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest, Kendric Pryor scored on an end-around and the Badgers beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10.

Wisconsin padded its postseason resume by winning a grinding, physical matchup against the Wolverines.

Hornibrook finished 9 of 19 for 143 yards, but bounced back from the turnover early in the third quarter with some of his best throws of the season.

NUMBERS

18_Years since Baylor (1-10) lost 10 games in a season.

37_Years since Yale won the Ivy League title outright.

1,253_Yards receiving this season by Western Illinois' Jaelon Acklin to break the school record.

2,981_Career receiving yards by Virginia Tech's Cam Phillips, breaking the school record.

3,070_Career rushing yards by No. 8 Ohio State's J.T. Barrett, most ever by a Buckeyes quarterback.

