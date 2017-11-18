Arsenal overwhelms Tottenham, Man City keeps up title charge

Arsenal chipped away at Tottenham's recent north London supremacy with a derby victory. Catching the Manchester City juggernaut, though, is looking harder by the week.
The English Premier League's last unbeaten team, City swatted aside Leicester 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.
Tottenham slipped 11 points behind the leaders in fourth after a six-match unbeaten run against Arsenal ended with a 2-0 loss. Arsenal is now only a point behind Tottenham, behind Liverpool on goal difference after Juergen Klopp's side beat Southampton 3-0.
Eden Hazard scored twice for Chelsea in a 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion that took the champions nine points behind City. The result could further imperil the job security of West Brom manager Tony Pulis.
Paul Clement's future at Swansea also looks less certain after a 2-0 loss at Burnley left the south Wales club three points off the bottom. Everton, which is still trying to hire a successor for Ronald Koeman, came back twice to draw 2-2 at bottom-place Crystal Palace.
Callum Wilson scored a hat trick as Bournemouth beat Huddersfield 4-0 despite playing half the game with 10 men after Simon Francis saw red. In the late game, Manchester United hosts Newcastle.
