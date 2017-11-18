Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Nacho Monreal at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Nacho Monreal at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, center, celebrates with Arsenal's Nacho Monreal at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

Sports

Arsenal overwhelms Tottenham, Man City keeps up title charge

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Arsenal chipped away at Tottenham's recent north London supremacy with a derby victory. Catching the Manchester City juggernaut, though, is looking harder by the week.

The English Premier League's last unbeaten team, City swatted aside Leicester 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

Tottenham slipped 11 points behind the leaders in fourth after a six-match unbeaten run against Arsenal ended with a 2-0 loss. Arsenal is now only a point behind Tottenham, behind Liverpool on goal difference after Juergen Klopp's side beat Southampton 3-0.

Eden Hazard scored twice for Chelsea in a 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion that took the champions nine points behind City. The result could further imperil the job security of West Brom manager Tony Pulis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Paul Clement's future at Swansea also looks less certain after a 2-0 loss at Burnley left the south Wales club three points off the bottom. Everton, which is still trying to hire a successor for Ronald Koeman, came back twice to draw 2-2 at bottom-place Crystal Palace.

Callum Wilson scored a hat trick as Bournemouth beat Huddersfield 4-0 despite playing half the game with 10 men after Simon Francis saw red. In the late game, Manchester United hosts Newcastle.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video