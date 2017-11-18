LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark misses the pass as Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Sports

Alabama sits injured Pierschbacher, Fitzpatrick vs. Mercer

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:22 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and guard Ross Pierschbacher were held out of Saturday's game with Mercer.

Fitzpatrick played against Mississippi State last weekend despite injuring his left hamstring in the LSU game. His backup is Hootie Jones.

Pierschbacher suffered a high ankle sprain in the Mississippi State game and was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer.

It was the final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Jones and Hassenauer. Fitzpatrick, a junior, is rated as one of the top NFL draft prospects, so he also might have played his last Alabama home game.

Linebacker Mack Wilson remained sidelined with a foot injury. Freshman linebacker Dylan Moses got his first career start.

