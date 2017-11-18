Cowboys' Jerry Jones apologizes for racial remark in video

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks on the sideline before the Cowboys played the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Jones has apologized, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, after a gossip website posted a 4-year-old video of him making a racially insensitive comment. The Blast website reported the video was shot in 2013 at a Dallas hotel by a white man who asked Jones if he would tape a message for his fiancee. Jones appeared to be joking when he said, "Hey, Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he's with a black girl tonight, don't you?" Ron Jenkins File AP Photo