Sports

British rider Daniel Hegarty dies after crashing in Macau GP

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:38 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MACAU

British motorcycle rider Daniel Hegarty has died after crashing in the Macau Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Hegarty, competing for Topgun Racing Honda, came off his bike on a sharp bend during the sixth lap on the street circuit. He was flung into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

The race was immediately red flagged and never restarted as Hegarty received emergency treatment. He died on his way to the hospital.

Race organizers said on Twitter: "The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 1:40

Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life

View More Video