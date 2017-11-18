Sports

Clyburn, Juiston lead UNLV over Eastern Washington 91-76

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:03 AM

LAS VEGAS

Kris Clyburn scored 19 points, Shakur Juiston added 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and UNLV beat Eastern Washington 91-76 on Friday night.

Clyburn was 7 of 8 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Brandon McCoy had 17 points and Jovan Mooring chipped in 15 points for UNLV (3-0).

UNLV shot 54 percent from the field (31 of 57), made 6 of 12 3-pointers and outrebounded the Eagles 44-33.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 16 points and Jacob Davison added 11 to lead Eastern Washington (2-2), which shot just 38 percent from the floor (21 of 71) and missed 11 of 14 3-point attempts.

UNLV led 45-41 early in the second half. McCoy made back-to-back layups, Clyburn forced a turnover and finished the play with a dunk, and the Runnin' Rebels had a 10-point lead and cruised from there.

