Sports

D-II Concordia-St. Paul shocks Milwaukee 69-55

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 12:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MILWAUKEE

Bryndan Matthews scored 20 points, Cody Carlson had a perfect night shooting and Division II Concordia-St. Paul used a scorching first half to stun Milwaukee 69-55 on Friday night.

Carlson finished with 18 points, making all seven of his shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Bears (2-2). The Panthers (2-1) were coming off a 74-56 win over Iowa State.

The Golden Bears shocked Milwaukee with a 21-3 run to close the first half, including the last 14 points, to take a 47-25 lead. Carlson and Matthews had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points and Brandon McRoy had two free throws before hitting a 3 with two seconds left.

Concordia was 9 of 14 behind the arc (64 percent) and made 18 of 26 overall (69 percent), including seven in a row and 10 of their last 11. Matthews hit 7 of 8 shots and Carlson was 5 for 5, four from distance. The Panthers shot 28 percent (9 of 32), going 2 of 18 behind the arc, and missed their last seven shots.

The Golden Bears shot just 41 percent in the second half, going 1 of 6 behind the arc, and were 3 of 9 from the foul line but the Panthers hit just 3 of 15 3s (finishing 5 of 33) to shoot 31 percent.

August Haas had 13 points and Brock Stall added 12 for the Panthers.

